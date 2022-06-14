The Iron Range Solar Co-op, organized by nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) in coordination with the The Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, will host a free solar co-op information session on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. as part of its mission to make going solar easier and more accessible to Iron Range residents. The Iron Range consists of seven counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Saint Louis.
The solar co-op, which launched in April, is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in the Iron Range. By joining the solar co-op, members learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality. Throughout the process they are guided by the experts at SUN. Almost a dozen families have already joined the co-op to learn about going solar.
“While rooftop solar has broad appeal, the challenge for many in making the dream a reality is knowing where to start,” said Bobby King, Minnesota state program director for SUN.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, solar co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the solar co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.