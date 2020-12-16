On Thursday, Dec. 17 from 2-3 p.m., representatives from different faith and spiritual communities will gather in person for a circle of prayer and spiritual practice in Palisade in north-central Minnesota. Faith leaders and others will come together on land along the Mississippi River owned by Winona LaDuke and Honor the Earth near the construction route of the Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline. This day-long event is co-hosted by Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light and Honor the Earth.
At 2 p.m. the event will be live-streamed on MNIPL’s Facebook page. People are needed to watch in solidarity and add their energy, hopes, imaginings, prayers and spiritual practices from home.
Water Protectors and Native leaders are putting their bodies on the line to stop the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. The proposed pipeline violates Native treaty rights, and could threaten to waterways and water quality if it leaks.
As people of different traditions, faiths, identities, and experiences, MIPL is asking people to be present with their energy, love and shared belief in an interdependent and interconnected world.
Register and find more information at Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.