As Aitkin’s sesquicentennial (150th year) approaches, the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) to present a special Riverboat Days parade on Saturday, Aug. 7.
To celebrate 150 years of vibrant history, this year’s Riverboat Days parade has a theme: “A Parade of Decades.” Floats are encouraged to decorate their units in a way that celebrates the past or future.
The Riverboat Days parade starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. For details on the Riverboat Days parade and how to register your float, visit aitkin.com.
