A “Spooktacular” vendor craft fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Aitkin City Park and the Little League baseball field.
There will be trick or treating at each booth, and games for children, as well as a bake sale.
To participate, contact Lea at 218-429-1901.
