Pictured singing at The Beanery are Bill Hakes, three of his brothers and his cousin, Johnny Holm. From left: Ken Hakes, Jim Hakes, Dick Hakes, Johnny Holm and Bill Hakes. Herb and Dick have since died.
“My four brothers and our families got together to sing and then we started inviting people to join,” said Bill Hakes, co-founder of the Christmas Sing-Along held every year for the last 15 years in Aitkin.
“It grew, so we asked The Beanery if they’d host it and they did. It kept growing, now approximately 100 people come to sing,” Hakes explained.
This year’s event will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Rialto Theater, downtown Aitkin. “It’s free to attend, Kirk (Peysar, owner of the Rialto) has graciously given us the Rialto for no cost at all, he offers a free movie when we finish singing. We are so fortunate to have him,” said Hakes.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the sing-along will get started at 6 p.m. At 7:30, the Rialto will have a free showing of the movie “Prancer.” Popcorn and concessions will be available for purchase and freewill donations are appreciated to help defray costs. Food shelf donations are also welcomed.
Hakes invited the community, “Join us in celebrating the holidays with your favorite Christmas carols.” This family-friendly event is for people of all ages, “We cater to kids too, we want them to come and sing and watch the Christmas movie. We encourage people of all ages to join.”
“Music has been in our family forever. We just feel good doing it. The whole family is involved now, everyone seems to enjoy it and they keep asking us to keep doing it and we will,” said Hakes. “It’s our way of giving back to this great community.”
Hakes explained how his family has discussed carrying on the caroling tradition, “We are really proud of this as a family. I’m turning 79 in January but my kids are adamant that we keep this going for the community. Somewhere around 30 members of our family will be in attendance, coming from all over the state.”
