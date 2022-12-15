“My four brothers and our families got together to sing and then we started inviting people to join,” said Bill Hakes, co-founder of the Christmas Sing-Along held every year for the last 15 years in Aitkin.

“It grew, so we asked The Beanery if they’d host it and they did. It kept growing, now approximately 100 people come to sing,” Hakes explained.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.