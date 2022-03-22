Send winter off the right way, with a Kiss Off, Winter! Spring Dance Party hosted by the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts Friday, March 25 from 7-10 p.m.

Everyone is invited to the Butler Building Opera House to hear live music from Paper Covers Rock!, a Brainerd Lakes area band covering the hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Tickets are available online at: FPTA.TicketLeap.com/dance and at the Green Owl Gallery, Block North Brew Pub, Gramma’s Pantry and at the door on the day of the show.

