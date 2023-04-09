The National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth, will offer free Skywarn Spotter Training Classes across the Northland this spring. 

Skywarn is a cooperative effort between the NWS, local emergency management and private citizens who volunteer their time to attend free classes and send their weather reports to the NWS. Volunteers who commit to attending these classes serve a vital need for the NWS by monitoring and reporting severe weather conditions. These reports, in turn, help the NWS deliver accurate and timely severe weather warnings. The class is great for anyone who wants to learn more about weather and no weather background is necessary to attend the class.

