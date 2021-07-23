St. James Catholic Church, 299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin, will hold its rummage sale Aug. 6-7.
Doors will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, with everything from glassware, dishes, artwork, books, linens, clothing, shoes, sports equipment, toys and more on sale.
To reach the church, go south on Hwy. 169 and turn onto Red Oak Drive at the roundabout. The church is located behind Paulbeck’s County Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.