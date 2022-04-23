Everyone is invited to the annual St. John’s Lutheran Church Carry-out Chicken Dinner on Friday, April 29, from 5-6 p.m.

The menu is a half chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, vegetable and strawberry poke cake.

Pre-orders are recommended by calling 218-927-3170 on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 from 12-4 p.m. or on Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Drive-up orders are welcome if meals are still available. Deliveries will be made within the Aitkin city limits and curbside pickup will also be available.

St. John’s is located behind the Aitkin High School at 324 Third St. NW, Aitkin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.