This year’s McGregor All School Reunion promises to be an epic event! McGregor will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first graduating class in 1923.

For historians who may dispute the date, the McGregor School was built in 1921 but did not have any graduates until 1923, when there were five! Tim Johnson, chair of the reunion’s planning committee, said three or four of the original graduates attended the first McGregor All School Reunion back in 1983. In addition, this year’s event also coincides with the 120th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of McGregor.

