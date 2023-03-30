This year’s McGregor All School Reunion promises to be an epic event! McGregor will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first graduating class in 1923.
For historians who may dispute the date, the McGregor School was built in 1921 but did not have any graduates until 1923, when there were five! Tim Johnson, chair of the reunion’s planning committee, said three or four of the original graduates attended the first McGregor All School Reunion back in 1983. In addition, this year’s event also coincides with the 120th anniversary of the incorporation of the city of McGregor.
Johnson, who returned to McGregor after 45 years, has a family history intertwined with the school district. Johnson’s grandfather, O. L. Johnson, served on the very first school board back in 1921. His father, Warren, was also born that year and was a 1940 McGregor graduate. Johnson’s brothers, Nevin and Ted, are also McGregor alumni.
This year’s event will be held Monday, July 24, through Sunday, July 30. Former teachers, staff and alumni will be gathering in McGregor for the reunion and centennial celebration, but Johnson emphasized ALL community members are welcome to attend the events and festivities.
The reunion planning committee, composed of eight to 10 members, has been hard at work meeting regularly since last May to prepare for the event.
You won’t want to miss it!
Registration tables will be available each morning at the school. Breakfast, sponsored and hosted by various groups, will be served at the school Tuesday through Saturday.
The McGregor School has seen many changes over the past 100 years, including expansions and renovations. School tours will be available Tuesday through Saturday.
An opening program will be held during the week, and a parade down Maddy Street is slated for Saturday, July 29, in the afternoon. There will be a special gathering of former teachers and staff, an open house at the new McGregor Fire Hall, an ice cream social at Holy Family Catholic Church and a golf tournament at Minnesota National Golf Course. Various local businesses will feature entertainment and local talent throughout the week and local authors will be available for book sales and signings. Family-friendly activities will be held at the McGregor Community Center on Friday and Saturday.
Planning for an alumni basketball tournament and performances by musical alumni is underway. The committee also hopes to have a merchandise and souvenir shop available and is seeking historical photographs and other items of interest to display in a memorabilia room.
The committee is currently working on coordinating volunteers and will be holding a fundraiser with an online auction this spring.
A perfect time to revisit the past and step “back from the future,” many attendees will be reuniting and rekindling friendships with former classmates and staff and reminiscing about their time at McGregor High School.
Registration cards were recently mailed out, and early registration and lodging reservations are encouraged and recommended. Those registered prior to May 1 will be entered into a prize drawing. The registration fee includes a welcome packet with a tote bag. For ease in registration, a scannable QR code will be printed on the registration cards and also available on the reunion’s Facebook page.
For more information and updates as plans continue to develop, follow the McGregor 2023 All School Reunion Facebook page, contact the committee via email at mhsallschoolreunion@gmail.com or contact Tim Johnson at 218-750-4676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.