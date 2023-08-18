Street dance presented by the Tac and the Hudson, Ironton

Mason Dixon Line will perform in Ironton Aug. 25.

 MASON DIXON LINE PROMOTIONAL PHOTO

The Taconite Canteen & Event Center and The Hudson 218 are joining forces to present the first annual Crushing on Curtis Ave. street dance and live music event in Ironton.

Live music by Mason Dixon Line will be performed on Friday, Aug. 25. The group brings its audiences the biggest hits of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s by country music Hall of Famers and icons.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.