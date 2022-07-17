The McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Summertime Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser Sunday, July 24.

The event will be held at Minnesota National Golf Club and Resort  with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The entry fee will include one eight holes, cart and light lunch.

Four-person teams can register by calling the Chamber at 218-768-3692 or email at chamber@mcgregormn.com.

