The Palisade Super Sledders snowmobile club Booya event is Saturday, Sept. 17 at the intersection of Cty. Rd. 3 and Co. Rd. 5 in Palisade.
A swap meet will start at 10 a.m., those interested in a spot should contact Brian at 218-839-1678. Also at 10 a.m. people can attend a car/bike/sled show.
A cornhole tournament will be held with a noon toss start. It will be a single elimination bracket with cash prizes for first and second place. There is an entry fee. Call or text Emily at 612-840-5523 to sign up.
Booya will be served from 4 p.m. until gone. What’s booya? According to Wikipedia, “Booyah (also Booya) is a thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper Midwestern United States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed kettles and usually meant to serve hundreds of people. The main ingredients are meat (commonly beef, chicken or pork), carrots, peas, onion, celery, potatoes and more.”
A cash bar will be available and live performances by Scot-Free from 1-5 p.m. and Tail Gunners from 6-10 p.m.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
