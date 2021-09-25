The Palisade Super Sledders snowmobile club (www.palisadess.org) met at the home of Kip Nelson in Palisade on Saturday for a northland tradition, the booyah feed. The event included a swap meet of recreational gear, the sale of Super Sledders paraphernalia and clothing and live music by the band, The Tail Gunners.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the club, which welcomes new members.
Booyah (also spelled booya, bouja, boulyaw, or bouyou) is a fall stew believed to have originated in Belgium, which has become a tradition in the United States upper Midwest, cooked outdoors in a giant kettle to feed the masses. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare, and typically includes chicken, beef short ribs, cabbage, rutabagas, potatoes, carrots, onions and other seasonal vegetables.
The Tail Gunners members are Craig Taylor, Kurt Becket, Joe Meyer and Tom Pavek. They hail from the Nisswa-Brainerd area and can be contacted for booking on their Facebook page @TailGunnersMN.
