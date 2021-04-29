The Palisade Super Sledders will host a golf outing at Emily Greens Golf Course Sunday.
Cost is $200 per team, which includes golf, cart, prizes and a meal at the Rustic Trail to follow
Golfers should arrive at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. It is a 9-hole, four-person scramble format.
Only 12 teams can participate. The first 12 paid are admitted.
If interested, text or call Emily at 612-840-5523.
