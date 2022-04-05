Support Within Reach office is open in Aitkin

The work didn’t stop because of COVID-19, as employees of Support Within Reach provided services out of their homes until recently.
The Aitkin office of Support Within Reach, on the second floor of the Aitkin Eyecare building, is now staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays.
“We provide a lot of services for sexual assault victims,” said Leah Laucamp, program coordinator who serves the Aitkin and Itasca County areas.
To explain the services, Support Within Reach will have a public open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
WHAT IS IT?
Support Within Reach is a private, nonprofit sexual violence resource center that provides services to women, children and men who have experienced sexual violence directly or indirectly. Sexual violence advocates are able to provide options and information related to their experience, provide a listening ear and emotional support. The services are free and confidential.
Victim support and advocacy includes peer counseling, follow-up support, accompaniment to sexual assault examinations, law enforcement advocacy through the reporting process, prosecution advocacy through the lengthy court process, support groups and outreach. There is also a 24-hour toll-free crisis line, 800-747-5008.
FUTURE GROWTH
“We want to be more involved in the community,” said Laucamp. “If there’s enough interest, we’d like to hold a support group once a week.”
Laucamp also works in the Itasca County office twice a week where she is a member of the Itasca County Sexual Assault Interagency Council that is composed of people from the agencies that respond to sexual assault cases. There are monthly meetings and training. This is something Laucamp would like to create in Aitkin County, as well as the “Let’s Chat” program also held in Itasca County. With Let’s Chat, Laucamp and representatives from the county attorney’s office, investigator from the sheriff’s department and a probation officer speak to middle school classes about sexual violence.
“We talk to them about not becoming a victim as well as not becoming a perpetrator,” Laucamp said. “The kids really pay attention.”
For those who may be unfamiliar with Support Within Reach, here are some statistics from 2021:
• There were 65 client-related contacts from primary and secondary victims of sexual violence in Aitkin County.
• Those clients received 420 services types, including 24-hour crisis hotline assistance, one-to-one peer counseling, follow-up support, assistance filing protective orders, general information and referrals, medical accompaniment and support during sexual assault evidentiary exams and a full continuum of medical, legal and prosecutorial advocacy services.
• In spite of the pandemic, Support Within Reach provided four prevention education presentations, professional trainings and public awareness events in Aitkin County to more than 361 participants.
To find out more, go to supportwithinreach.org, email Laucamp at l.laucamp@supportwithinreach.org or visit the open house on April 13 in Aitkin.
