The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions 25th annual Swinging for Scholars golf event is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at Ruttger’s Jack’s 18 on Bay Lake.
A 50/50 putting contest will go from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., registration begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start with a dinner, awards program and raffle.
Final scores will be determined by Peoria scoring system. Team prizes will be awarded to Low Gross $200, Low Net $200 and Fifth Place Low Net $100. Golfers will also compete for prizes on specified sponsor game holes. Get a team together and benefit from the sponsorships available or as a single golf team.
Prizes offered on the $5 raffle ticket include: a wagon of refreshments and fun, a Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf and Deerstand dinner package, an Excelsior Dental Care package and a Garrison Sports Bait & Tackle launch trip for four.
The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, free range balls, golf cart, dinner, program and awards. Non-golfers and guests are invited to join for dinner and after-dinner activities for a fee.
For more than 35 years the profits from this tournament have benefited the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Charities Scholarship Fund, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, which has provided scholarships to Crosby-Ironton and Aitkin High School seniors to further their education. Several past scholarship winners will be volunteering at this event.
For more information or to obtain a registration form and/or sponsorship forms contact: Bay Lake Lion, Rose, at 218-851-8380 or apuckett@brainerd.net.
