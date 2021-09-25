Founded in 1992, the Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youth ages 8-17 an opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane. These flights are offered free of charge and were offered Saturday at the Aitkin Airport. Forty-six youngsters received a free flight by taking part in the program.
