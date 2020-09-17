One of the premiere events in the area this fall will still be taking place, as the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with its annual “Taste of Aitkin” event.
The event will be held Oct. 8, with two different seatings at The 40 Club in order to allow for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s still going to be a good event, even if our groups are going to be smaller,” said Aitkin Chamber Executive Director Taylor Erickson.
The first seating at the event will be from 4:30-6 p.m., and the second from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 and RSVP is required.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce, drawing hundreds to taste samples of a large variety of dishes provided by area food vendors. A People’s Choice winner is named at the end of the event – this year, announced at the end of the second seating.
Last year’s winner was Block North Brew Pub with its steak poutine and maple bacon brownie.
Each seating will have just 75 seats available, and both tables and vendors will be socially distanced. Surfaces will be sanitized often and in between each use.
Last year’s event sold out, so people are advised to go online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-aitkin-tickets-119673752415 to order tickets.
