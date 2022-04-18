Join Kinship Partners, Inc. on Friday, April 29 at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort, Deerwood, for the ninth annual Taste of Cuyuna Lakes experience.

The evening will include: wine, beer and spirit samples from 5:30-7 p.m.; tastes prepared by local chefs and caterers, doors open at 7 p.m.; silent auction; live music.

All proceeds will benefit youth mentoring in the Cuyuna Lakes area.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:  https://e.givesmart.com/events/pAL/.

