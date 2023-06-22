CTC will partner with Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative on Thursday, June 29 from 4-6 p.m. at The Ripple Center for “Taste of Technology: Aitkin.”

This is an informational presentation for people to learn different ways to use the internet. Free food catered by Block North Catering will be available along with prizes.

  

