Lakes and Pines Community Action Council is accepting applications for volunteers to assist with free tax preparation in 2023 for “low-to-moderate income taxpayers,” according to its website.
Carol Laudenbach, tax program facilitator, said recruiting volunteers is a “need,” because grants from the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which make the program possible, require that the tax preparation be done by volunteers.
The program is hoping to host tax preparation opportunities in McGregor, Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake, North Branch and Pine City. Laudenbach said in a phone interview that they were unable to provide services in Milaca for 2021, but have hopes to bring it back this year, if the volunteer-base comes through.
“We’re really hoping to bring that one back up this year,” she said. In the past, 75-100 households have been helped in Milaca, not an insignificant number.
Overall last year, the program “served just over 400 households,” Laudenbach said, assisting in garnering $800,000 for the individuals, their families and, ultimately, the local economy.
Laudenbach said zero experience is required to become a tax prep volunteer. “We have complete training programs,” she said.
That training comes from the IRS, the Minnesota Department of Revenue and local resources as well that will help any volunteer be “productive, efficient and accurate.” And, as an added assurance, “every return has two sets of eyes on it.”
Volunteers are “never without training, materials and support,” Laudenbach added.
It’s more than just tax preparation people can volunteer for, though. Volunteers can be greeters, help manage food, assist with set-up and take-down, as well as data entry.
Training for tax preparation begins in January, and can be completed in-person, remotely, or a combination of the two. The actual tax preparation clinics go from February to April, and each is from four to five hours long, Laudenbach said. Individuals can volunteer for many or few – “We really are able to work with people’s availability.”
She said some volunteers will be with them all 13 weeks, working three different sites each week, but they’ll take what volunteers are available for.
For those interested in volunteering, you can call 320-679-1800 and dial extension 4 to let them know you’re interested in becoming a tax volunteer. If you leave a message, someone will get back to you within the day. Otherwise the volunteer form is available online at www.lakesandpines.org/volunteer.
