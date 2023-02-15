Hill City students performed “The Bridge” by Ford Ainsworth, a drama, at the Minnesota State High School League competition in Aitkin on Jan. 28. 

The 30-minute play is based on the fable “Billy Goats Gruff,” however it is not a children’s story but rather invites audiences to think about fear, hate, greed and superstition.  

