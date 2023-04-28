Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of bluegrass music, you won’t want to miss the music of the award-winning Roe Family Singers, on stage at the Ripple Center April 29.
Their list of accomplishments include: 2019 Entertainers of the Year, Best Band, and Best Band Overall, BMAI; 2018 Entertainers of the Year AND Album of the Year, BMAI; 2017 Jig-dance Competition Winner Old-Time Music & Ozark Heritage Festival, Kim Roe; 2016 Entertainers of the Year, BMAI and 2012 MBOTMA Duet Competition Winners.
Curious about the passion behind Kim and Quillan Roe of the Roe Family Singers, a few questions were asked:
How would you define bluegrass music? How is it different from other genres?
“Bluegrass is one of the few musical genres that can be traced back to a person. Bill Monroe created bluegrass music in 1945, when he combined his unique style of mandolin playing (what we now call ‘the chop,’ the driving syncopation of bluegrass, which Monroe came up with as a way to compete with the sound of the snare drum in Big Band music) with the innovative banjo playing of Earl Scruggs (we now call bluegrass-style banjo playing ‘Scruggs-style’ playing). With Monroe providing the drive with his mandolin, it freed Scruggs up to play more melodically and less driving than previously, Clawhammer-style banjo players. Monroe himself described the bluegrass sound as ‘Scottish bagpipes and ole-time fiddlin’. It’s Methodist and Holiness and Baptist. It’s blues and jazz, and it has a high lonesome sound.”
What drew you to Bluegrass?
“Kim grew up with music all around her. Her dad would play his guitar and she would sit at his feet singing along. As she grew, so did her love for music: first as a girl singing along with the radio into a hairbrush in front of her bedroom mirror, then as a teenager in choir, then as a young woman singing karaoke.Quillan is the descendant of Kentucky horse-thieves and a long line of Appalachian and Ozark fiddlers on his mother’s side; and an equally long line of evangelists, poets and writers on his father’s side. He’s been playing in bands for nearly three decades, with his first professional band, Accident Clearinghouse, launching in 1992. Kim and Quillan were married in the spring of 2003 and soon Kim was asking Quillan if they could start a band together; Quillan said, ‘No. Husbands and wives shouldn’t be in bands together. It’s a terrible idea!’
“But Kim persisted and kept asking to start a band together and Quillan kept saying, ‘No.’ That same year, however, both June Carter and Johnny Cash died, and a local bar, Lee’s Liquor Lounge, organized a tribute to them and their music. Quillan wanted to perform at the tribute but his band at the time, Accident Clearinghouse, was on hiatus. So with the tribute’s promoter on the phone Quillan asked Kim if she still wanted to start a band together. Not knowing that Quillan meant right then, she answered enthusiastically, ‘Yes!’
“Put us down as the… uh…’ Quillan hadn’t thought it through that far. ‘Put us down as the… Roe Family Singers,’ he finally blurted. Their first show was booked and Kim didn’t even know it!”
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
Kim and Quillan met as preschool teachers. “It was a hard decision to leave education to pursue music full-time because we both believe in the importance of early-childhood education, so we’d still be in education.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“Still playing music, still touring, still making music that resonates with folks.”
UPCOMING EVENTS
April 29 (7 p.m.)
Roe Family Singers with Ben Ranson opening
May 12 (7 p.m.)
Rock and Roll Revival
Mike & Jan Cherry
May 20 (7 p.m.)
JPACK folk rock
May 27 (7 p.m)
Miles Nielson Classic Rock presented by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts
