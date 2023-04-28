Roe Family Singers
HANNAH L LYNCH

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of bluegrass music, you won’t want to miss the music of the award-winning Roe Family Singers, on stage at the Ripple Center April 29.

Their list of accomplishments include: 2019 Entertainers of the Year, Best Band, and Best Band Overall, BMAI; 2018 Entertainers of the Year AND Album of the Year, BMAI; 2017 Jig-dance Competition Winner Old-Time Music & Ozark Heritage Festival, Kim Roe; 2016 Entertainers of the Year, BMAI and 2012 MBOTMA Duet Competition Winners.

