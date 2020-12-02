The Talking Christmas Tree

One entry per person will be accepted. Submissions must be two pages, double spaced using a 12-point font and maximum margins of 1-inch. Stories should have a moral/lesson and must be an original piece. Submission deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The winner will receive a $200 Visa card, and the winning entry will be read during Cascade’s candlelight service (be it in person, recorded and/or live-streamed).
Include name and contact information on submissions. The winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 21. Send entries by mail to: Cascade United Methodist Church, Writing Contest, P.O. Box 127, Deerwood, MN 56444; or email to:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.