Aitkin’s “World Famous” Fish House Parade is Black Friday (Nov. 26) in downtown Aitkin. The annual event is in its 30th year (last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19), hosted by the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event first took to the streets of Aitkin in 1991. In 1995, it was declared “World Famous” after being featured in USA Today.
FISH HOUSE RAFFLE
Aitkin volleyball players and the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce are selling raffle tickets with the proceeds to benefit Aitkin volleyball and Aitkin Chamber. The drawing will be held at the the judge’s stand after the parade.
FISH HOUSE 5K
The annual Fish House 5K Run and Walk will take place at 10 a.m. and will serve as the official kickoff to the day’s festivities. This event can be in-person or virtual.
The 5K course follows the Aitkin walking trail and begins and ends in downtown Aitkin.
JAQUES ART CENTER
The Jaques will serve doughnuts and cider after the Fish House parade. Performing will be the ‘YoYo Mamas and Papa.’ The Christmas Marketplace features local and regional art and giftable items for sale.
SANTA
Returning this year is Santa Claus. People can visit with Santa at the Butler Building warming house (warm up and shop artisan and other vendors at the indoor market).
VINTAGE SNOWMOBILES
Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a vintage snowmobile display near Block North Brew Pub.
SIP N’ STROLL
Happening again this year will be the sip n’ stroll starting at 11 a.m. with Block North Brew Pub, The Moose, the Aitkin American Legion and Riverside Pub.
PARADE
The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds, travels south on Minnesota Ave. N. and ends at First St. NW (turn right by the post office). Line-up starts at 9 a.m., a line-up number will be issued to participants upon arrival.
Floats will be judged and prizes will be given for three categories: Wackiest Fish House, Most Energetic and Best Kids Float .
There is still time to enter your fish house-themed float or help sponsor the family-friendly event. Contact the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce at 218-927-2316 or go to www.aitkin.com for more information or to register.
EVEN MORE
The Rialto Theatre will be showing movie matinees at 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.. The Landing, located at 145 Southgate Dr., Aitkin will be offering free soup after the parade.
Watch www.aitkin.com or the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for additions or changes to the events and schedule.
