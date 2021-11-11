Forty people have signed up for Saturday’s Phenology Fish Fry with John Latimer held at Long Lake Conservation Center. That’s $1,600 in scholarships!
The event includes an hour and a half nature hike through Long Lake grounds, including a sphagnum bog, led by John Latimer, a phenologist. After the nature hike, guests can enjoy camaraderie with other nature lovers before sitting down for a classic Minnesota feast of fried Red Lake walleye with locally harvested wild rice, plus salad, bread and dessert. The hike begins at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
There is still space so spread the word. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, go to www.longlakecc.org/phenology-fish-fry or call Dave McMillan at 218-768-4653.
