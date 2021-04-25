Both Kim Clement and Carissa Andrews know all about the challenges facing first-time authors.
After all, both are independent or “indy” publishers who, not that long ago, were facing similar issues.
The two are also members of the Lakes Area Writing Alliance, a group of authors that support each other and share skills while working on books and other writing projects.
Now, Clement’s business Power of Ink and Andrews’ business of Author Revolution, will host a day-long class at the Butler Building May 1.
The class, The 21st Century Novelist, will start at 10 a.m. and there is a fee. It will cover the four major components of writing a novel – planning and writing, editing, publishing and promoting.
Registration for the class is at 9:45 a.m. Only 15 spots are available and participants must social distance and mask up during the class. Registration is at Authorrevolution.org/novelist.
Andrews said that LAWA – which covers a five-county area of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs and Todd counties – has 48 members. She is hoping that the class will show authors that not only can they tell a story, but how much publishing has changed in recent years.
“There has been so much that has changed in the publishing realm in the last 10 years,” she explained. “There’s a little bit of a stigma with self-publishing, but that’s kind of gone away.”
The group of authors recently published a book of short stories entitled “The Storyville Project.” In addition to serving as a fundraiser for LAWA, 21 members of the group got to publish their pieces – some for the first time.
“Some had been published, some had not yet been published,” Clement said. “It engaged the members to participate in putting this book together.”
Andrews said that writing a book can be daunting, especially for first-time authors.
“They’re almost scared of creating their own worlds,” she said. “They’re not quite sure how to build their own universe.”
Both agreed that authors can help out other authors.
“Everybody has a story to tell,” Clement said. “A lot of people just don’t know where to start. If you have an interest in writing a book, this is the class you should take.”
