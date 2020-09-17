Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23.
On Sept. 17, 2020, members of Captain Robert Orr, NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter will be ringing bells at 3 p.m. on the steps of the Crow Wing County Courthouse, 326 Laurel St., Brainerd, to commemorate the signing of the Constitution.
The Captain Robert Orr Chapter urges everyone in the area to celebrate Constitution week by flying your American Flag and to study the Constitution and its history.
The president signed a Consolidated Appropriations Bill in 2004 requiring any schools who accept public funding to teach the Constitution on Sept. 17. Each year the Captain Robert Orr Chapter gives copies of the Constitution out to the schools throughout the area.
The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to:
· Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
· Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
· Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
