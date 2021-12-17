The Brainerd Lakes Area Radiothon to End Child Abuse organizers have reported a successful fundraiser this year.
December 2021 was the 28th year of raising funds for the area and state programs that provide services to educate the residents and prevent abuse of children. The amount raised was $95,658, making the total over those 28 years more than $1,800,000.
The first radiothon in Brainerd was organized in 1994 by Lou Buron and Mary Campbell, Brainerd owners of Omni Broadcasting. It raised over $12,000.
In most of the years since 1994, the totals have increased.
The radiothon is a joint effort of the Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Crow Wing County Child Protection Team, Morrison County Child Protection Team, and Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota (under Family Wise). It also involves Hubbard Radio Brainerd, and the four radio stations – WJJY, The Power Loon, Cool 103.5, and B93.3.
The radiothon is held the first week of every December, from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday.
There are other Radiothons to End Child Abuse in Minnesota. This year the amount raised statewide was $175,000. The funds are divided, with the pledges split between the county programs and the state organization. The auction amounts go directly to the counties that asked for the donations from local businesses. Each county program determines how its funds are spent to address child abuse prevention.
In Aitkin County, funds are used for public awareness, and given as mini-grants to schools and non-profit organizations to provide education and specific family activities during the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.