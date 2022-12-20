Cuyuna Regional Medical Center surgeons Howard McCollister, M.D. and Paul Severson, M.D. will present information on a clinic study opportunity at a free virtual seminar on Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. Register to receive a link to the free seminar at https://form.jotform.com/223205739607154.

Participants will learn about the Endogenex procedure, a non-surgical treatment that promotes better management of blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes. This novel procedure is being done under an FDA-approved clinical trial at CRMC in Crosby.

