Since 1984, the Riverwood Auxiliary has annually honored and memorialized the loved ones of area residents with the Lights of Love program, including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the lobby of the hospital.
Names of loved ones for whom lights have been purchased are listed on a scroll located in the hospital, until the end of the year and on the Riverwood website, year-round.
Lights that decorate the Christmas tree are purchased for $5 in honor or in memory of a loved one; they are available for sale in the lobby of the hospital and at various locations throughout the area. Lights can be purchased by printing a form from www.riverwoodhealthcare.org/auxiliary/lights-of-love. Donation forms are also available at the hospital and in various locations in Aitkin where posters are displayed with envelopes for ordering lights. Money raised will be used to fund special needs at Riverwood.
Funds raised will also be used to fulfill the auxiliary’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the community.
The lighting ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 and Riverwood’s Dr. Don Hughes is the Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson this year. “Each year, a community member who has shown strong support throughout the years is selected as the Lights of Love Honorary Chair,” said Katie Nelson, Riverwood Foundation director who oversees the Auxiliary.
“Dr. Don Hughes was selected as the 2022 Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson because of his longtime devotion to Riverwood and our communities. Delivering passionate care in Aitkin since 1992, Hughes is a dedicated physician who sets an excellent example for his coworkers and peers. The community of Riverwood is extremely grateful for Dr. Hughes and his outstanding dedication to the health care of local residents.”
Hughes will help flip the switch to light the tree as the culmination of the fundraising program for 2022.
Dr. Don Hughes
In his 31st year with Riverwood, Hughes came from a small town in Iowa to Aitkin. He has been a family physician at Riverwood Healthcare Center since July of 1992.
“I am just one of the family physicians and just try to do my job and improve things in Aitkin best as I can,” said Hughes. He also hosts and teaches medical students and other students that Riverwood hosts.
Hughes has attended the Lights of Love ceremony on past occasions and said, “I feel honored to be asked to represent the auxillary for this event. I am fortunate to be supported by the auxillary in all the functions that they do to also make Riverwood and Aitkin better.”
When time allows, Hughes volunteers his time and services in the area. “I volunteer when I can, I help staff the booth at the fair, I have been part of the gala fundraiser in the past with other physicians performing to raise funds for the foundation. I had served to help with athletes at the local school with health issues as they came up as well,” explained Hughes. “In all my time here, I am a supporter of Riverwood, the community and the patients we care for.”
