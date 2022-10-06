The Aitkin County Local Advisory for Mental Health is sponsoring QPR (QUESTION, PERSUADE, REFER) training. In this training you will learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide to help others.
The training with Destiny Brown from Northern Pines Mental Health Center is at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Aitkin Public Library.
To register, call Shelly Brown at 218-927-7200
QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) gatekeeper training teaches both non-professionals and professionals how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond using Question, Persuade and Refer. QPR is an evidence-based three-step national training. One Continuing Education Unit (CEU) is available.
The Aitkin County Local Advisory Council (LAC) for Mental Health’s purpose is to improve the knowledge of a broad range of people who may use mental health services, provide services and/or are concerned about public policy to find ways to improve local mental health services. The Comprehensive Mental Health Act of 1987 and the Children’s Mental Health Act of 1989 require counties to establish a local mental health advisory council. The Act give LAC’s a broad role in the review, evaluation ad planning of local systems.
The focus of the LAC is to make a difference in the lives of families and individuals living with mental health in Aitkin County. Meetings take place every other month for one hour to discuss unmet needs in our community and to develop recommendations for our County Board. We work to promote mental health recovery and wellness and to reduce the stigma attached to people living with mental health in Aitkin County.
Who fulfills purpose, focus?
Residents of Aitkin County with a lived experience with mental health, family members of individuals living with mental health, mental health professionals, practitioners, providers, and other Aitkin County community members and business leaders interested in helping to improve the quality of life for people living with mental illness should attend.
The Aitkin County Local Advisory Council welcomes new members. The next meeting will be Nov. 15. The group meets the third Tuesday of every other month from 11 a.m.-noon.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, LAC meetings are being held virtually.
