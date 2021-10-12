Aitkin County TRIAD will meet at the Fireside Restaurant in McGregor on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. for its regular meeting.
A special program on “Elder Abuse” will be at 11 a.m. with Kim Larson, social worker with Aitkin County as the speaker. A free lunch will be served at noon.
Contact Jen Twombly by Oct. 15 at 218-927-7431 or email jen.twombly@co.
