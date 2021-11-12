Aitkin County TRIAD will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Malmo Evangelical Free Church at 21927 - 322nd Ave., Isle (a half block West of the intersection of Hwys. 18 and 47.)
There are still some free smoke and CO2 alarms available. Contact Jen Twombly at the sheriff’s office at 218-927-7431. TRIAD will also have a float in the Fish House Parade on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. Riders and candy walkers are needed. Contact Twombly.
