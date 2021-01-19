The sixth annual TrickAir Ski plant fly-in at Jackson Sea Plane Base in McGregor will be held Saturday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
There will be a snow plane runway for ski planes and a plowed ice runway for wheeled planes.
This public event is free to attend. Activities include a campfire and food catered by Horseshoe Lake Inn will be (COVID-19 safe) held on the lake.
Go to www.TrickAir.com/flyin for more information.
