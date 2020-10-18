Aitkin United Methodist Church will hold its annual trunk or treat event Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m. at the church (104 Second St. NW, Aitkin).
Everyone is asked to wear a mask while in attendance. The trunks will be socially-distanced and foot traffic will be one-way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.