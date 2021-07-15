After a year of area businesses and festivals being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Garrison Play Days has taken on a little extra significance.
“It feels awesome,” explained Eric Huff, the current president of the Garrison Commercial Club, which is behind the annual event. “It feels like the world’s getting back to normal again, which is good.”
Garrison is aiming to make this year’s event – which runs from July 16-18 – “a little bit bigger and better than other years,” Huff said, with it being the event’s 25th anniversary. That starts with the event’s grand marshals, two men who have “been friends forever,” Huff said.
Dwayne “Bucky” Weitnauer and Dennis “Charlie” Charles – two long-time but now retired business owners – will serve in that function.
Garrison Mayor Loren Larson said the two are representative of what the community looks to for the grand marshals of the annual event.
“They’ve been around the community,” Larson explained. “Normally, the people chosen are those who have been around here, been business people and been active in the community over the years.”
Added Huff, “They’ve both been part of the Garrison community for a long time.”
Charles owned The White Hawk – a former bar and restaurant located on Bay Lake – while Weitnauer used to own The Y Club.
Weitnauer was born and raised in Aitkin, and bought The Y Club in 1980. He owned that business until December 2010.
Charles, meanwhile, came to the area in 1989 from St. Paul. He owned service stations and restaurants in St. Paul, but made the decision to purchase The White Hawk.
“It was time to get out of the gas business,” Charles said. “I bought The White Hawk and my wife came up.”
After a few years, Charles finally sold his businesses down in the Twin Cities area and he and his wife, Jackie, came to live on Bay Lake full time.
He ran the business until 2003. The restaurant and bar later burned down in 2005, and didn’t survive long after being rebuilt.
Charles and Weitnauer met over business opportunities shortly after Charles moved to the area.
“We always had a good time,” said Charles. Added Weitnauer, “We both had interesting cars. We used to race on the ice.”
For the record, Weitnauer owned a 1975 GMC Sprint and Charles a 1967 Chevy pickup. Their wives hit it off as well, and the two began spending social time together.
They went on trips together – with a mutual love of car racing, they went to Talladega and Indianapolis. They also snowmobiled together ... and became members of the commercial club, with Weitnauer a past president.
“It came down to promoting the racing and the baseball games and the Play Days,” said Charles of his time in the commercial club. “We had people coming from the Cities just to play in the tournament up here.”
Added Weitnauer, “It was practically a full-time job. We had some activities going on all the time.”
Now, as Play Days enters its 25th anniversary, both are looking forward to being out and about with the event.
“We know a lot of people,” Charles said. “It’s kind of nice.”
Both are still active in the community, though.
“It hasn’t really changed,” Weitnauer said.
