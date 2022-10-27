The University of Minnesota Extension is excited to host a three-part webinar series titled “Essentials for the cattle owner with a day job.” 

Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10, and 17 from 8-9 p.m. CST. The webinar series will focus on topics designed to help cattle owners that have obligations other than cattle such as an off the farm job or crop farming. 

