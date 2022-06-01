Ukura’s Big Dollar, McGregor, will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a gala Friday, June 3 from 2-6 p.m.

Ukura’s Big Dollar opened its doors in May of 1962 under the ownership of Kenny and Cathy Ukura. In 2019, Ukura’s received the Business of the Year award at the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.

The gala will include sampling, tasting, product information booths, vendors, giveaways and a one day meat sale.

Ukura’s is located at 41561 Hwy. 65, McGregor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.