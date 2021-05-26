The Ultimate Social Club (USC) is a group that meets weekly in McGregor to do a variety of activities around the area. Find it on Facebook or stop by 94 North Maddy St., McGregor.
Reading Pals for first, second and third graders is a very important part of USC and the group welcomes adults who want to share their love of reading with students.
May 27 and 28, KIDS PLUS plant sale in McGregor
May 31, Memorial Day, USC is closed
June 7, Clothespin Art, 11 a.m.
June 14, - Pending - Visiting at Carefree Living
June 21, A visit to Barefoot Gardens
June 29, Decorating ideas for the 4th of July celebrations
USC will be offering a variety of intergenerational opportunities throughout the summer months.
