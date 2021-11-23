McGregor’s Ultimate Social Club made Thanksgiving centerpieces on Nov. 22.
The group will be having a cookie baking day on Dec. 6 starting at 10 a.m. at the McGregor Community Center. Message The Ultimate Social Club on Facebook if interested and for full event listings.
A sign language class will be offered Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
Ultimate Social Club events are usually held at the 94 North Maddy S., McGregor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.