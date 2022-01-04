Unlimited Learning: Discover Kumiko

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will present Kumiko, Monday, Jan. 10.
Instructor, Vince W. Cook, Brainerd, is an expert in the woodworking craft of Kumiko. Kumiko is a 400-year-old style that uses pressure and precise angles to form about 200 traditional patterns. Kumiko motifs symbolize strength, health, beauty and longevity. They are commonly used to decorate shoji screens, the room partitions in Japanese homes and businesses.
A life-long woodworker, Mr. Cook has studied furniture making, design and finishing at North Bennett Street School in Boston, Massachusetts and the Philadelphia Furniture Workshop. In 2017, he received an art grant from the Five Wings Arts Council to study Kumiko at the Philadelphia Furniture Workshop.
Mr. Cook will present a film and demonstrate the art of Kumiko at Unlimited Learning’s meeting Monday, Jan. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Room of the Crosby-Ironton High School. Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.
For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihne@charter.net or call 218-829-2554.
