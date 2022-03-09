From the days when Ojibwe traded fur, hunted and harvested blueberries in this area, to the rise of the railroad and lumber industries, to the expansion of tourism, Brainerd has always been known as a place of gathering and commerce.
On Monday, March 14, at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School, Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will celebrate that history and commemorate Brainerd’s sesquicentennial celebration (150 years) with a panel discussion on the past, present and future of Brainerd.
LAUL has invited two dedicated historical investigators, Carl “Fert” Faust and Julie Jo Larson, to present samplings of Brainerd’s very colorful history.
Faust, the 2021 Brainerd Citizen of the Year, is well known for his passion for Brainerd history. In 2006, Faust organized the first Downtown Brainerd History Walk, which continues today.
Julie Jo Larson is a writer and storyteller as well as the founder of MsStorians, a group of local women historians who study cemeteries, century-old buildings and vanishing communities. In April of 2021, Larson released a book of some of her adventures, “100 Things to do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die.”
The panel will also look to Brainerd’s future. Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux and City Administrator Jennifer Bergman will share their views of the opportunities and challenges that face our dynamic community during the next few years.
There is a moderate fee for non-members, and it’s free for members.
