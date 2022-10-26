Friday, Oct. 28
McGregor School Trunk or Treat, 4:30-6 p.m., auditorium parking lot, questions call 218-341-8855.
Halloween costume party, Riverside Pub, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Halloween Show with Muddcat Melby, Lakeview Bar on Dam Lake, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Aitkin United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., 104 2nd St. NW, Aitkin
Monday, Oct. 31
Aitkin Moose Lodge; Free hot dogs and chips, candy, food, fun; 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Hill City City Hall Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lake Ave., Hill City; only store bought candy, no homemade treats.
Rustic Trails Trunk or Treat, 4-8 p.m., 204 Main St., Palisade.
First Lutheran Church parking lot Trunk or Treat and Halloween cookout, 4-6 p.m., 107 2nd St. SE, Aitkin.
Trunk or treat at the Hallett Center at 5:30 p.m. Come in costume. Trick or treat and stay for a spooky movie and popcorn starting at 6:30 p.m.
Trick or treaters parade, front entrance of Aicota from 3:30-5 p.m. Trick or treat from 4-5:30 p.m.
Trick or treaters, stop by Aitkin Manor for a treat between 4-5:30 p.m.
From 4-7p.m., everyone is invited to a trunk’n’treat event. There will be a bonfire, hot dogs and hot chocolate to be had at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison, next to the VFW.
