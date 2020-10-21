Wednesday
10.121.20
Pasties Pick-up: St. Joseph’s, Crosby. Also Oct. 28.
Thursday
10.22.20
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday
10.23.20
Walleye Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Aitkin American Legion. $13.
Saturday
10.24.20
Spooktacular Craft Fair: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Connie Lueck Little League Field, Aitkin.
Sunday
10.25.20
Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m., Aitkin United Medthodist
Church parking lot. Also food and games. Wear a mask.
Monday
10.26.20
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Virtual Kaleidoscope: 8 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Online auction at CRMC2020.givesmart.
