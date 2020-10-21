Next Seven Days graphic
Kathy Robb graphic

Wednesday

10.121.20

Pasties Pick-up: St. Joseph’s, Crosby. Also Oct. 28.

Thursday

10.22.20

Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

Friday

10.23.20

Walleye Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Aitkin American Legion. $13.

    

Saturday

10.24.20

Spooktacular Craft Fair: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Connie Lueck Little League Field, Aitkin.

Sunday

10.25.20

Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m., Aitkin United Medthodist

Church parking lot. Also food and games. Wear a mask.

Monday

10.26.20

Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

   

Virtual Kaleidoscope: 8 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Online auction at CRMC2020.givesmart.

