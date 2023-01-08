Tamarack Sno-Flyers
The Tamarack Sno-Flyers snowmobile club announced it’s 33rd annual Vintage Run to be held Saturday, Jan. 28. More information will become available at a later date. Watch the club’s Facebook page for updates.
If you have any questions, contact Wayne Bobendrier, trail administrator, at 218-820-5992.
Big Sandy Lake vintage run
Hillcrest Resort will host this year’s Big Sandy Lake Vintage Run.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Sandy Beaver Bar and Bistro will be the starting point, located at (51866 224th Place, McGregor. “We are going to mix it up a bit this year and start at the Beaver but then end wherever you’d like,” said the Facebook event page.
Participants will have most of the day to travel around Big Sandy Lake. There will be sponsor stops around the lake.
Every venue will then do a drawing at 5 p.m. and post to the event page for pick up. This event is a fundraiser for the McGregor Area Food Shelf. There is a suggested donation of $10.
Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Ice Fishing Contest
Join hundreds of anglers and snowmobile enthusiasts at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s 19th annual Ice Fishing Contest and Scorpion Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12-3 p.m. on Serpent Lake near Crosby’s Memorial Park.
Entry tickets are $10 each hole for up to two holes and include the chance to win one of five raffle prizes as well as prizes for top three biggest fish and additional prize for smallest fish. Food will be available for purchase through Crosby-Ironton Grad Blast.
Awards will take place starting at 3 p.m.
Please contact the Chamber at info@cuyunalakes.com or go to the Cuyuna Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for registration information.
Scorpion homecoming
Where it’s not about the sleds, it’s about the people.
Join hundreds of Scorpion fans for the 19th annual Scorpion Homecoming brought to you by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Sno-Serpent Snowmobile Club.
The Scorpion Homecoming is a free outdoor event. Sled registration is completely complementary. No racing allowed. Attendees are encouraged to support the sponsors by purchasing a raffle ticket (prizes awarded - need not be present to win) and patronizing the concessionaires. All Scorpions, as well as Scorpion-manufactured brands are welcome, including Trail-A-Sled, Sno-Ro, Sears, Sno-Craft, Brut and Massey-Ferguson. Machines need not run to be displayed. Don’t forget to sport your Scorpion-themed apparel.
For Scorpion Homecoming history and details please visit: www.trailasled.com.
For questions, comments or concerns please contact the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber at info@cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.
Area snowmobile club information
Mille Lacs Trails, Dean Fisher, 320-279-1255; Aitkin Sno-Drifters, Jeremy Goble, 218-820-1588; Giese Sno-Cruisers, Joe
Kohlgraf, 320-679-2078; Haypoint Jackpine, Rich Kingsley, 218-398-0700; Tamarack Sno-Flyers, Wayne Bobendrier, 218-820-5992; Palisade Super
Sledders, 612-840-5523.
