TamarackSnoFlyers_vintage sleds and lake_220202.jpg

Tamarack Sno-Flyers

The Tamarack Sno-Flyers snowmobile club announced it’s 33rd annual Vintage Run to be held Saturday, Jan. 28. More information will become available at a later date. Watch the club’s Facebook page for updates.

