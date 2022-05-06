Friends of the Aitkin Library will host a used book sale Friday and Saturday,  May 13-14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Aitkin Library Community room located at 110 1st Ave NE in Aitkin.  

Hardcover  books sell for $1 and softcover books for $.50.  There will be a bag sale on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.; fill a bag for $3.

