“Bladder Matters: Urinary Control at Menopause” will be presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Obstetrician/Gynecologist Michael Cady, M.D., as a free, virtual women’s health seminar on Thursday, Nov. 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
Dr. Cady will make the Red Hot Mamas Menopause Management Education Program via Zoom and answer any questions. Register to receive a link to the free seminar at https://form.jotform.com/220186072057148
Urinary incontinence – the loss of bladder control and overactive bladder are extremely common around the time of menopause in women, according to Cady who will discuss urinary urgency, fecal incontinence, and the importance of treatment. For many women it is frustrating and embarrassing. Left untreated, it can seriously affect a woman’s quality of life. It is important that women discuss urinary incontinence with their doctor because incontinence can be treated.
Cady explained, “Urinary incontinence is common in women. Laughing, sneezing, and even exercise can trigger accidents in many women. Loss of bladder control may be caused by many factors including women who have had children may experience bladder issues. Aging weakens muscles, and declining estrogen levels at menopause can further weaken muscles. There are several excellent surgical and non-hormonal and prescribed treatment options available that can either greatly improve or even cure urinary incontinence. Incontinence is not an acceptable part of aging and women should not suffer in silence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.