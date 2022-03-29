Area residents are invited to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving at the first annual Lakes Area Walk Like MADD event to be held the evening of Thursday, May 19, at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd.
The walk is Mother’s Against Drunk Driving’s signature event to raise both awareness and vital funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving. There will be community partners onsite to help raise awareness at the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will be at 6 p.m.
“Walk Like MADD is your chance to do something about drunk driving in our community,” said MADD Regional Program Manager, Stefanie Hurt. “We hope that you walk with us, run with us, have fun with us, and rally with us to help create a future of no more victims.”
MADD is the premier non-profit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has partnered with the organization to coordinate the Lakes Area Walk in an effort to end impaired driving in the Brainerd Lakes Area with the ultimate goal of no more victims.
Register as a team or individual at www.walk
likemadd.org/lakesarea by April 30 to receive a T-shirt. Area residents can also be involved without attending the event by registering as a virtual walker or donating to another walker or team.
For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or participating as a partner, contact Hurt at Stefanie.Hurt@madd.org or 651-523-0802.
